KSP: Woman was 'clinging to glass pipe' after crash

A Hazel, Kentucky woman is facing charges after a crash at the 53 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County on Thursday, July 6.

According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper was on a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway when other drivers got his attention and showed him a silver Chevrolet car that was driving recklessly.

The trooper saw the car going off the left side of the parkway, into the median, then swerving back onto the road before exiting the right side of the road and flipping her car multiple times.

According to KSP, the driver, 31-year-old Nicole M. Asbell, was still conscious and still clinging to a glass pipe in her hand that was warm with a burnt residue inside of it.

The trooper also found an open pack of "Mr. Happy Potpourri," which is a synthetic drug.

According to witnesses, there were two dogs in the car with Asbell.

When the car flipped, troopers say a small puppy was thrown from the car but was found uninjured and is being cared for by one of the KSP Post 2 troopers until other arrangements are made. The second dog, a Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix, was never found.

Asbell was taken to an area hospital where she was admitted. She was cited to court for reckless driving, improperly on the left side of the road, operating a motor vehicle under the influence first offense, possession of synthetic drugs first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident and residents not to use license of other states.

She was caught on camera crashing and flipping her car. You can click here to watch.

