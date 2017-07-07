2 injured in crash on I-57 in Franklin Co., IL

A man and woman were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 57 near the 77 mile marker in Franklin County, Illinois on Friday, July 7.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 5:45 p.m., 67-year-old Keith Kottman, of Fenton, Mo., was driving a 2017 Ford Edge northbound on I-57 when the vehicle traveled off the road onto the left shoulder and into the median.

Trooper say the vehicle hit a ridge in the median and overturned several times.

They said Kottman and his passenger, 59-year-old Lise Kottman, were trapped in the vehicle and had serious injuries.

According to ISP, both were removed from the vehicle and then taken to a St. Louis hospital by helicopter.

I-57 was closed for a few hours in the area due to the crash.

