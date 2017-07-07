Cape Girardeau City Council to vote on alcohol sales at movie theater

Buying a beer at the movie theater in Cape Girardeau, Missouri may be a reality sooner than later.

That's because of an ordinance that the Cape Girardeau City Council was set to vote on Monday, July 10.

During that meeting, the council voted to allow the property owner to sell alcohol in the movie theater. This is only the first reading of the ordinance.

It will be followed by a second reading soon after.

According to the city council agenda, there is interest from a developer to remodel an existing movie theater.

According to Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger, the topic of alcohol sales was brought up by the owners of the movie theater.

"The theaters are under new ownership and they new venues that allow this in other cities so they're asking us to make this consideration," said Rediger.

Before the theater starts selling alcohol, the city council will have to make changes.

The changes will include considering whether to allow people under 21 into places that serve alcohol, like the bowling alley for example.

The theater would need a license to sell liquor.

If the ordinance makes it to the second meeting on July 24 and passes a vote, it would then go into effect 10 days later.

