Road closure could affect Carbondale, IL drivers

If you drive in and around Carbondale, you need to be aware of something that could affect your commute.

Grand Avenue from Lewis Lane to Giant City Road will be closed to through traffic on Monday, July 10 for water main work.

The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lewis Lane between Grand Avenue and E. College Street will also be closed starting at 7 a.m. This closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes during the closures.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact the City’s Street Department at 618-457-3275.

