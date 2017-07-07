Current River open for floating; businesses seeing highs and lows

“At first, we were in shock, and then we were kind of scared of the future, because we didn’t know what was going to happen," said owner, Betty Helvey. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

The Fourth of July is always a big weekend on the Current River, but this year many business owners said even though the river is open, fears of flood damage kept floaters away.

Based on the way it looks today you’d never know Van Buren was underwater.

“This is the best place to go floating," said Stephanie Murray.

She comes here every year with her family.

“Everything about it is awesome. We look forward to this every year. This is the one place we come every single year to go on our float trips," Murray said.

But just a few months ago, it was a very different story.

More than 100 homes and 30 businesses devastated by the flood.

“We’re booked up, and it seems that people are coming, and are anxious to get on the river," said Tom Bedell the owner of The Landing.

Bedell said floating is back on the Current River.

“It seems to have cleaned itself up. There’s debris up in the trees and such, but the river itself is in really good shape," Bedell said.

While this holiday weekend was good for some business owners, others say they’re still recovering.

“Everybody that calls and makes reservations wants to know if the river is open again. They think it’s still big up and flooding," said Michael Hoernor.

He's not just the mayor of Van Buren, Hoernor owns a campground too.

“Van Buren’s still open. We’re not off the map. A lot of the businesses are coming back. We’d like to see everybody back down here again," Hoernor said.

But The Jolly Cone is still closed for business.

“At first, we were in shock, and then we were kind of scared of the future, because we didn’t know what was going to happen," said owner Betty Helvey.

Helvey said they hope to reopen in a few weeks.

“It’ll be a relief. It will be – to know that we’ve gone through what we have, and we’re back, and we’ve come back stronger than ever, and I think Van Buren’s going to be stronger than ever for what we’ve gone through," Helvey said.

Maybe even as strong as the current on the river.

“I’m ready. Lets – I’m ready to do it. I’m happy. This is the place to be, and everyone should come out and join us,” Murray said.

Tom Bedell, the owner of The Landing, said they are opening up six more rooms on Friday night, July 7 and hoping to see more bookings over the rest of the summer.

