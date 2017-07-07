'Parks and Rec Day' held at Cape Girardeau Osage Centre

"Parks and Rec Day" was held on Friday, July 7 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

It was designed to be a day for kids, but there was also a bit more to it than that.

"We keep doing this so the kids can come out and enjoy a free day of fun, and it's actually, we kind of use it as our kickoff to July since July is National Parks and Recreation Month, we use it kind of to that, as an event for kids to come out and enjoy," said Cassie Dennis with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

Parks and Rec Day was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids played games, had ice cream, did crafts and then played games and won prizes.

