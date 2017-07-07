St. Louis wraps up home stand with a weekend date against New York

St. Louis wraps up the first half of the season hosting the New York Mets.

The Cardinals are looking to head into the All-Star break on a high note.

St. Louis enters the weekend with a record of 41-44 and 5.5 games behind first place Milwaukee.

New York has had it's struggles as well. The Mets have lost three straight and come into the final series of the first half 11 games out of first place in the National League East.

