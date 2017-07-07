Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office offering 'Internet Purchase Location'

An "Internet Purchase Location" is now being offered at the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Shannon Wolff, the front lobby of the sheriff's office will be offered as a safe place for citizens to meet and pick up items that are bought over the internet on Craigslist, Facebook and many other person-to-person internet shopping sites.

When buying items from someone online that requires you to meet that person face-to-face, it's always part of the transaction that concerns many people. You sometimes don't know the person you are meeting and they do not know you.

Although nothing has been reported locally, Sheriff Wolff said there have instances nationally of people getting robbed or worse.

The front lobby of the sheriff's office is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is under constant video surveillance.

