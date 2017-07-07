MO Gov. Greitens signs into law: Suicide prevention awareness, county government budgets, population designations

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed three bills into law on Friday, July 7.

The bills included suicide awareness and prevention, county government budgets and the Secretary of State's technology trust fund and population designations.

Senate Bill 52 established the "Show-Me Compassionate Medical Education Research Project Committee," and outlined requirements of a study to be known as the "Show-Me Compassionate Medical Education Research Project."

The goal of both the committee and the study is to raise awareness of the prevalence of depression among medical students and prevent suicide among the student population.

The bill also included provisions to ensure that higher education institutions across the state are providing consistent resources on suicide awareness and prevention to students.

SB 52 was sponsored by Sen. Jamilah Nasheed along with Rep. Keith Frederick.

Senate Bill 95 extended the expiration date on a provision that allows county governments to decrease their annual budgets throughout the fiscal year. Additionally, the bill grants the Secretary of State continuing authority to collect its fee on filings relating business organizations, commercial transactions and trademarks, names and private emblems for the purposes of funding their technology trust fund.

It was sponsored by Sen. David Sater, along with Rep. Lyndall Fraker.

House Bill 451 established in law that once a city, county or political subdivision are under the operation of a law as based on population characteristics or assessed evaluation, they will remain so regardless of subsequent changes in population.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Kevin Austin and guided through the Senate by Sen. Jay Wasson.

