Cape Girardeau man drowned at Kinkaid Lake after falling from boat

Crews recovered a body after a drowning at Kinkaid Lake on Friday afternoon, July 7.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, calls started to come in around 11 a.m. about a person who fell out of a boat.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible drowning near the area known as Johnson Creek "no wake zone."

When deputies and officers with the IDNR arrived on scene, they said they learned that two men were fishing from a boat when, while fishing, the trolling motor became disabled and the men tried to pull up the motor to repair it.

One of the men, later identified as 64-year-old Larry Huffman of Cape Girardeau, fell from the boat and did not come back up.

Deputies said a group from another boat helped Huffman's friend, but they couldn't find Huffman.

Crews began searching the area. A dive team from Carterville arrived and recovered his body.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Carbondale Fire Department and Carterville Fire Department dive team.

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff's office, IDNR and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

