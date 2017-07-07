How much will the Illinois tax hike cost your family?

The Illinois House and Senate both voted to override Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of Senate Bill 42 to pass a budget deal for the first time in two years.

Part of the $36 billion budget includes a $5 billion tax hike.

Many have wondered how that tax hike will impact their bottom line.

Illinois Police, an independent organization that works to "generate public policy solutions" developed a tax calculator to determine how much the 32% income tax rate hike will cost you.

CLICK HERE to calculate your impact.

