Celebration for Shawnee Community College's 50th anniversary planned for Sept.

The Shawnee Community College’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will take place at the college’s main campus in Ullin from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Past and present employees, alumni, current students and the community are invited to attend.

Shawnee is asking the public if they would like to temporarily loan college related memorabilia to be used for display during the celebration.

Anyone interested in loaning memorabilia can call Stacy Simpson at 618-634-3266 or go to this email.

Please contact coordinator Katie Armstrong at this email or call 618-634-3270 for further information on Shawnee Community College’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.

