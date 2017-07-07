IL road projects start back up after budget deal passes

Lawmakers in Illinois are coming to a weekend break from their current special session, with no compromise in sight - and that could halt road projects in progress. "A lot of speculation about what's going to happen and when it's going to happen, but I myself don't know any of that information…." said Keith Roberts, the Project Engineer for Illinois Department of Transportation in Carbondale. "We're kind of in waiting mode to see what we hear. We'll ...

Lawmakers in Illinois are coming to a weekend break from their current special session, with no compromise in sight - and that could halt road projects in progress. "A lot of speculation about what's going to happen and when it's going to happen, but I myself don't know any of that information…." said Keith Roberts, the Project Engineer for Illinois Department of Transportation in Carbondale. "We're kind of in waiting mode to see what we hear. We'll ...

Road projects across the state of Illinois have been given the okay to resume, according to officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Officials say crews will begin work on about half of the state's road projects on Friday, July 7.

Work on the other half of the state's scheduled road projects will resume next week.

