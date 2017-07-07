This week in music: 1978 Shadow Dancing

How about a blast from the past.

This morning we focus in on the music of 1978.

On this week 39 years ago, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot 100 chart.

At number five was Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band with Still the Same. Seger wrote the song about some of the people he first met when he moved to Los Angeles.

The O'Jays were in the number four spot with Used to be My Girl. The song is one of the biggest hits by the R&B group.

The Swedish group ABBA was at number three with Take A Chance on Me. While the song didn't reach number one, it's one of ABBA's biggest singles selling more copies that the group's only U.S. number one hit Dancing Queen.

In the number two spot was Baker Street by Scottish singer Gerry Rafferty. The song's final line: "When you wake up it's a new morning/ The sun is shining, it's a new morning/ You're going, you're going home," was a reference to the end of the legal problems surrounding the break up of Rafferty's former group Stealers Wheel.

And in the top spot for this week in '78 was Shadow Dancing by Andy Gibb. The song was written by Gibb and his three brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice, The Bee Gees. It spent seven weeks at number one and Billboard ranks it as the number one song of the year. While Andy Gibb would have other top ten hits, Shadow Dancing was his 3rd and final chart topper.

