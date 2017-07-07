Five things you need to know on 7/7

It's Friday, July 7, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Heavy fog could affect your morning commute, especially in the eastern part of the Heartland. Friday will end up being the warmest day of the week, with highs possibly reaching the upper 90s. The possibility of rain and isolated thunderstorms will also continue to be a threat. The greatest chance for these storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours and some may be severe. These storms could be accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain and lightning. However, much of the Heartland will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: The weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Making headlines:

Mega Millions, Powerball sales to resume in IL: The Illinois Lottery announced Mega Millions and Powerball sales will continue. On Thursday the Illinois House voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of the budget plan, thus enacting the first spending plan since 2015. According to the Lottery, prize payment delays will end.

IL House overrides Gov. Rauner's veto to enact spending plan: After more than two years, Illinois has a budget plan. At around 4:30 p.m. Thursday the Illinois House voted to override Gov. Rauner's veto of Senate Bill 42. They also overturned his vetoes of Senate Bills 6 and 9 to enact first spending plan since 2015.

G-20 summit in Germany to discuss terror, trade, climate: The Group of 20 leaders' summit is getting underway Friday in the German port city of Hamburg in the wake of clashes between police and protesters, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda.

MSU spokeswoman: we are rebuilding after dorm explosion: Cleanup and rebuilding projects are ongoing at Murray State University after an explosion on June 28. Investigators said natural gas is likely to blame for the explosion that left one university employee injured. According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Jody Cash, it is now considered a non-criminal investigation. KSP has reportedly relinquished its control of the investigation to the state fire marshal.

GOP leader says he'll rework health bill, but offers Plan B: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But he's also acknowledging a Plan B if that effort continues to flounder.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved