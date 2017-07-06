Archaeologists excavate pre-Civil War home in Miller Grove

Fourteen Southern Illinois Universities Center for Archaeological students recently excavated a pre-civil war home in Shawnee National Forest.

“Compared to other field sites, working on the Miller Grove site is a truly authentic archaeology experience,” said student Dakota Street.

The students measured, documented and dug for artifacts at Bedford and Abby Miller’s home and smokehouse and learned how to read the soil and identify artifacts.

Mark Wagner, director of SIU's Center for Archaeological Investigations, said the artifacts create a better understanding of how emancipated slaves lived after securing their freedom.

"A lot of this are things that are never written down in history books," Wagner said.

You can click here to learn more about the Shawnee National Forest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.