Clif Bar & Company issues recall over allergy concerns

The Clif Bar & Company has issued a voluntary recall of some of its snack bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts.

Anyone who is allergic to peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts, and coconuts should not eat the Clif Builder's Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint and Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip flavors.

CLIF® BUILDER'S®18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint - Lot Code FROM: 24MAR16M - Lot Code TO: 08FEB18M

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack - Lot Code FROM: 31MAY16M - Lot Code TO: 15OCT17M

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint 12-count - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

If you do not have a peanut or tree nut allergy can safely eat the snacks.

There have not been any confirmed illnesses associated with this recall, but the company has received a small number of complaints.

If you have any of the recalled bars, you can return them to the store where you bought them to request an exchange or full refund.

You can contact the company online or by calling 866-526-1970.

