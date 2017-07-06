U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth meets with residents in Cairo, IL

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth met with residents in Cairo, Illinois on Sunday, July 9.

She met with the residents of the Elmwood and McBride housing developments to listen to their concerns.

Duckworth says she is "deeply troubled by the unacceptable living conditions that the residents of Elmwood and McBride have been forced to endure in Cairo."

Duckworth urged the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, on behalf of the tenants, for an extended relocation period of 330 days from 150 days.

While in Cairo, she also toured several sites throughout the city with local officials and discussed efforts to develop the local economy.

Earlier in 2017, Duckworth and Senator Durbin sent multiple letters to the HUD Inspector General requesting an update on the investigation of the Alexander County Housing Authority, which has gone on for over a year. She is scheduled to meet with HUD Secretary Ben Carson later this week in Washington.

