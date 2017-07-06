Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through 2 KY counties

A Mayfield, Kentucky man is behind bars after leading authorities on a high speed chase through two Kentucky counties on Wednesday, July 5.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a deputy was patrolling on 14th Street in Mayfield when he witnessed what appeared to be a drug transaction take place.

As the deputy got behind one of the suspect's vehicles, the driver began speeding up. The deputy then began following the vehicle in an attempt to pull the driver over. The suspect failed to stop and made a loop around the north side of Mayfield in an attempt to get on KY 121 North. As the suspect began fleeing north on KY 121, he attempted to elude deputies.

A road block was set up once the pursuit entered into Carlisle County, but the suspect hit a guard rail and was able to get around the road block.

The driver turned onto US 62 and went into Bardwell. He then turned southbound on US 51.

The pursuit came to an end on Highway 51 in Carlisle County, just south of Bardwell. A motorist who attempted to slow the fleeing vehicle down was struck in Carlisle County but no one was injured in the pursuit

The suspect, identified as Seantez Williams, 27, was arrested and taken into custody. A large amount of marijuana was found in his vehicle, along with plastic bags and digital scales. Deputies also found $785 in cash.

Williams told authorities the reason he ran was because he had drugs in his vehicle. It was also determined that he was still on a diversion through Graves County Circuit for a previous drug charge.

Williams is charged with the following:

Improper Equipment

Speeding 25 mph over the speed limit

Reckless Driving

No Insurance

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (3 counts)

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree on a Police Officer (7 counts)

Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree in a Motor Vehicle

Trafficking in Marijuana Greater than 8 OZ

Drug Paraphernalia

