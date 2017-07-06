Mayfield, KY man faces 17 charges after chase through 2 counties

A man from Mayfield, Kentucky is behind bars on more than a dozen charges after a chase through two counties.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said a deputy on patrol on 14th Street in Mayfield witnesses what looked like a drug transaction take place. The deputy got behind one of the vehicles and the driver sped up, according to Redmon.

It happened on Wednesday, July 5.

The driver, later identified as Seantez Williams, 27, refused to stop for the deputy who was following him with lights and siren on. Redmon said Williams made "several dangerous maneuvers to elude deputies putting citizens at risk."

The deputy got in touch with KSP Post 1 around 1:30 p.m. to let them know he was chasing a man who refused to stop for him in Mayfield.

Troopers joined the chase on Highway 121 into Carlisle County. When Williams crossed into Carlisle County where a road block had been placed, he hit a guardrail at the intersection of Highways 121 and 62 and kept driving.

That's when officers from the Bardwell Police Department joined in the chase as it continued on Highway 62 through Bardwell.

Williams turned onto Highway 51 and crashed into a truck and a Graves County Sheriff's Department cruiser.

He was taken into custody after the crash around 2 p.m., according to Trooper Jody Cash.

Sheriff Redmon said investigators found a large quantity of marijuana inside his car along with plastic bags, digital scales, and $785 in cash.

Williams reportedly told deputies he took off because he had drugs in the car and was still wanted on a diversion in Graves County for a previous drug charge.

Williams faces eight charges in Carlisle County:

Speeding 26 or more over the limit Failure to Produce Insurance Card Disregarding Stop Sign Disregarding Traffic Control Device First Degree Wanton Endangerment of Police Officer (8 counts) First Degree Wanton Endangerment (2 counts) First Degree Fleeing or Evading Police in Motor Vehicle First Degree Criminal Mischief

He also faces nine charges in Graves County:

Improper Equipment Speeding 25 over the limit Reckless Driving No Insurance First Degree Wanton Endangerment of Police Officer (7 counts) First Degree Wanton Endangerment (3 counts) First Degree Fleeing or Evading Police in Motor Vehicle Trafficking Marijuana- greater than 8 ounces Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Williams is being held in the Graves County Jail.

