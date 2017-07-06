July 7 celebrity birthdays

He was a member of The Beatles who provided lead vocals on such classics as Yellow Submarine, With a Little Help From My Friends and Octopus's Garden. He's considered one of the best drummers of all time. Ringo Starr is turning 77 on this seventh day of the seventh month of 2017.

She's the actress who was terrorized by Jack Nicholson in The Shining. Shelley Duvall is 68 today.

She's an actress from Illinois who got her start on the NBC soap opera Another World. She currently stars as Linda Reagan on the CBS cop drama Blue Bloods. Amy Carlson is 48 today.

She's an actress who stars as FBI Technical Analyst Penelope Garcia on the CBS drama series Criminal Minds. Kirsten Vangsness is 45 today.

