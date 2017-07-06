What you need to know: July 6

Good morning. It's Thursday, July 6.

First Alert Forecast

Laura Wibbenmeyer says scattered storms will continue most of Thursday. The main threat with the storms are heavy rains and lightning. Friday looks to be another hot, humid day with the chance for isolated storms. The weekend looks really nice with less humidity and lower temperatures.

Making Headlines

Alexander Co., IL crash: A tractor-trailer carrying anti-freeze turned on its side on an off ramp on I-57.

Armed and Dangerous: Police in Carbondale are looking for a man accused of shooting his uncle in a July 4 dispute.

Blast off: Space X successfully sent a communications satellite soaring toward orbit on Wednesday evening.

