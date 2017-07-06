Truck hauling anti-freeze spills load on I-57 off ramp in Alexander Co, IL

Troopers with the Illinois State Police are responding to a crash on an off-ramp of Interstate 57 in Alexander County.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, July 6.

According to Trooper Greg Miller, a tractor-trailer turned onto its side at the exit 1 off ramp onto Highway 3.

Miller said the driver, Randy McDuffa of Florida, was driving too fast to negotiate the curve of the off-ramp.

That truck was hauling anti-freeze.

Miller said they are waiting on a crew to clean up the scene.

No one got hurt.

