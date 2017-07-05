Single vehicle crash under investigation in McCracken Co., KY

A single vehicle crash is under investigation by the McCracken Co Sheriff Department as of Wednesday, July 5.

The crash happened near the intersection of Mayfield-Metropolis Rd and Lovelaceville Florence Station Rd.

Officials said the roadway is closed as utility crews make repairs.

We'll update details of the crash once they become available.

