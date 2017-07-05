Disaster centers closing in Carter and Howell Counties, help still available

As disaster centers close across Missouri, services available at the centers are also available on the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

A phone call is all flood survivors will need after the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Carter County in the city of Van Buren and in Howell County in the city of West Plains will close permanently at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Centers in Oregon, Ozark and Stone counties will remain open in coordination with Missouri’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The centers, listed below, will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be closed Sundays until further notice.

Oregon County Stone County Ozark County Alton School Stone County Annex County Health Dept. 2180 School St. 107 E. 5th St. 370 3rd St. Alton, MO 65606 Galena, MO 65656 Gainesville, MO 65655

Disaster survivors can visit any of the recovery centers, where representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) can answer questions on disaster assistance or low-interest disaster loans. Locations of recovery centers can be found online at https://recovery.mo.gov/ and at www.fema.gov/DRC.

The SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, certain private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or go to SBA’s website at SBA.gov/disaster. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals may call 800-877-8339.

The deadline to register with FEMA is August 1.

The federal disaster declaration covers eligible losses caused by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding between April 28 and May 11, 2017, in these counties: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, and Texas.

