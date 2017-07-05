IL budget impact on southern Illinois school districts

As of Wednesday, July 5, the Illinois House has yet to attempt an override of Governor Bruce Rauner's budget veto, which leaves local school districts in limbo waiting and wondering about funding with a new school year fast approaching.

Jason Henry, Superintendent at Sesser-Valier School District, has been proactive in protecting his school's finances.

"This is a pivotal time for not just our school district, but all down states school district in Illinois," Henry said. "We are at the point now where the cut starts to bleed… It bleeds with real people, real people with families, real people than need to be employed."



The state funding for these schools is critical to the planning for the upcoming year.

"Financial projection based on this soft revenue in the state is almost impossible to do. We have done our part, we've made the cuts, we are already operating about as lean as a school district can operate," Henry explained.

The Sesser-Valier School District is not the only school district in southern Illinois planning and waiting patiently on a state budget.

Dr. Oates, the Superintendent at Marion Unit #2, explained his situation as well.

"We prepare our budgets and all of our financial work. It does affect us in our planning because we are unsure of the numbers or what school funding formula they will use, approve or adopt," Oates said.

Even with the looming uncertainty of items like textbooks, supplies, maintenance or even teacher positions remain in the air, both Henry and Oates just hope for one thing.



"We are very hopeful that they will override the Governor's veto and we will have a budget going into next school year," Oates said.

Only half of the representatives were present on July 5, so the House adjourned early and will meet for a session July 6 where they could vote to override a budget-deal-veto.

