Properly disposing your fireworks after the holiday

After celebrating America's Birthday the remnants of used fireworks are littered across lawns and streets.

But, do you know how to properly dispose of your old fireworks?

Firefighter, Sam Herndon said the most important thing to remember is not to put used or unused fireworks in a fire.

"Let them soak in water for about 10-12 hours from the night you shot them off," said Herndon.

He said you can bag them like normal trash. He also urges people not to recycle fireworks because of the chemicals.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.