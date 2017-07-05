Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 from Madisonville, KY on drug charges

After a traffic stop conducted by Kentucky State Troopers, officials arrested two people out of Madisonville, KY on drug charges.

The stop happened at 8:56 p.m.

According to officials, Troopers Jon McGehee and Stu Recke stopped a a 1992 Ford Pickup Truck for seat belt violations while patrolling the area of Meadowlark Lane in the city limits of Madisonville.

Christopher J. Offutt, 34, of Madisonville drove the vehicle.

After Troopers conducted field sobriety tests, Offutt was determined to be operating his vehicle under the influence and was arrested.

The passenger, Lindsey N Daniels, 21, of Madisonville, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and other items used to ingest methamphetamine.

Officials said Daniels also attempted to conceal the contraband to avoid prosecution. Offutt was transported to an area medical facility in Madisonville where he refused a blood test.

Both occupants were lodged at the Hopkins County Detention Center on the following charges:

Christopher J. Offutt:

failure to wear seat belts

operating a motor vehicle under the influence first offense (aggravating circumstance)

failure to register/transfer motor vehicle

Lindsey N. Daniels:

possession of drug paraphernalia

tampering with physical evidence

possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense methamphetamine

Troopers McGehee and Recke were assisted by the Madisonville Police Department.

