West Frankfort, IL man dies after motorcycle, car crash

A West Frankfort, Illinois man died after a motorcycle vs. car crash on Tuesday night, July 4.

According to Williamson County Coroner Michael "Junior" Burke, at around 9:48 p.m., 28-year-old Nicholas T. Smith was going east on Herrin Road when he hit a vehicle that was turning left off of 35th Street onto Herrin Rd.

He was pronounced dead at 10:18 p.m.

The incident is currently under investigation by Coroner Burke, the Herrin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.

