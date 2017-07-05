Cape Girardeau house fire believed to be caused by fireworks

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday, July 4.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Woodlawn at around 4:11 a.m.

Thanks to an alert neighbor, firefighters say the fire was quickly noticed and there was minimal damage.

Firefighters reported light smoke and a small flame visible from the second floor, front window.

They say the fire was quickly extinguished and the building was ventilated to remove light smoke from the second floor.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Currently, the fire is believed to be accidental and started by fireworks on the outside of the building.

There is estimated to be about $4,000 in damage.

