PINK UP: On board the 'Mamm Van' patients can get free mammograms

You may see a new van traveling through the Heartland.

On Wednesday, July 5, Saint Francis Medical Center's "Mamm Van" left Cape Girardeau to visit patients in Stoddard County.

The hospital on wheels offers free in-house screenings for those who need them. However, according to the health care system, many people can't afford to make the drive. So, Saint Francis Medical Center partnered with the University of Missouri Healthcare System to bring the screenings to those women.

"Today is the day where we get to go to you, we get to go to the woman who's scared, who needs a screening, who not only cannot afford it, but she can't get here," Executive Director Jimmy Wilferth, with the Foundation at Saint Francis Healthcare System, said. "That's fine, we'll come to your town."

The "Mamm Van" paid a visit to Bloomfield, New Madrid and Charleston in July, helping more than 60 patients.

The goal here is early detection, which doctors at Saint Francis say can save lives.

"If we catch it early the process for treatment is many times less intense, the outcomes and survival rates are many times much more positive," Lisa Newcomer said, a service line director.

The Mamm Van is rolling all across Missouri.

It'll pay a visit to the Heartland again in 2018.

In the meantime, those in need of a mammogram can get free screenings at Saint Francis Medical Center, thanks to Dig for Life.

