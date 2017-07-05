Marble Hill teen survives rollover crash

A juvenile was able to survive a rollover crash without serious injuries on Wednesday morning, July 5.

According to an online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old from Marble Hill ran off the right side of Highway OO near Burfordville just before 5:30 a.m. The truck then overturned.

The teen was taken to Southeast Medical Center in Cape with only minor injuries. The crash report says the juvenile was wearing a seat belt and was the only person inside the truck.

The pickup truck was totaled.

