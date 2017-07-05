Chief: Group shot fireworks, threw 'explosives' at Steele, MO officers

A group of people is accused of shooting fireworks and throwing explosives at officers in Steele, Missouri on Tuesday, July 4.

According to Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, officers received reports on Tuesday night of unruly people on Barnes Street. When officers arrived, he said they saw a group of people shooting fireworks in an unsafe manner and when officers got out of the patrol cars, he said explosives were thrown toward officers.

Chief Stanfield said the large crowd refused to disperse and more explosives were thrown at officers.

Pemiscot County deputies arrived to help and the crowd did disperse from the streets.

The chief said no officers were injured.

He said one person was arrested and more arrests are expected once the investigation is over.

