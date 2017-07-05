Spam turns 80 years old

Hormel Food Corporation's canned cook meat is celebrating 80 years on the market.

Some have wondered; what is spam?

Well, according to Hormel, the canned precooked meat is made up of primarily pork and ham.

And where did the name spam come from? That's a good question that can't be easily answered.

Some have speculated that it's an abbreviation of 'spiced ham,' 'spare meat,' or 'shoulders of pork and ham.' Others believe it stands for 'Specially Processed American Meat' or 'Specially Processed Army Meat.'

But, according to SPAM's official Facebook page, Spam stands for 'Sizzle. Pork. And. Mmm.'

And if plain Spam isn't your jam, there are plenty of varieties from which to choose: Spam Lite, Spam Less Sodium, Spam Hot & Spicy, Spam Hickory Smoke Flavored, Spam Oven Roasted Turkey, Spam with Bacon, and Spam with cheese.

There's even a museum dedicated to the canned meat!

