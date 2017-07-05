14 killed on Missouri highways over July fourth weekend

The Fourth of July holiday proved deadly on Missouri roads.

14 people were killed from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 494 crashes during that time period. 14 people were killed and 186 were hurt.

Troopers across the state arrested 172 people for driving while intoxicated. 23 people were arrested for boating while intoxicated.

Five of the deaths happened in southeast Missouri. Johnny Riley of Lilbourn died on Sunday, July 2 when he was thrown from his motorcycle.

A Park Hills man died when his motorcycle was hit by a car.

Three people, including a child, were killed on July 4 in Dunklin County.

