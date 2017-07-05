Man charged with manslaughter, DWI in Dunklin Co. crash that killed 3

The driver of a vehicle that caused a deadly crash in Dunklin County, Missouri on Tuesday, July 4, is facing several felony charges.

Benny L. Johnson, 55, of Milan, Tennessee, was arrested on Wednesday, July 5 just after noon. He was taken to the Dunklin County Jail.

Johnson is charged with three felony counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, one felony county of DWI (habitual offender), and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury.

Three people were killed in the crash on Route MM.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country were parked on the shoulder of Route MM, 2 miles south of the Stoddard County line, facing northbound.

Troopers say a 2010 GMC Sierra hit the Chevy Cruze and two people who were standing outside it. They say debris from the car hit the van.

Johnson was reportedly behind the wheel of the truck.

Tiffani D. Santana, 32, and Jack S. Venneman, 2, both of Butler, Missouri, both died at the scene. Phoenix Santana, 10, also of Butler, Missouri, was inside the van. She also died of her injuries.

Johnson is being held in the Dunklin County Jail without bond.

