Missouri Dept. of Conservation seeks public input on Oak Ridge Conservation area

The Missouri Department of Conservation is in the process of updating Conservation Area Management Plans, and is seeking public input on how the Oak Ridge Conservation Area is important to Missourians.

The management plan is open for public review until July 31.

MDC invites comments from recreational users, neighboring landowners, conservation groups, elected officials, government agencies and other interested persons or groups.

You can click here to make a comment on this area plan.

MDC manages nearly 1,000 conservation areas covering almost one million public acres throughout the state for the purpose of restoring and conserving fish, forest and wildlife resources and for providing appropriate public use, research and demonstration areas.

Conservation Area Management Plans document strategies for natural resource management and public use on specific conservation areas.

Area plans also help communicate an area’s purpose and management direction to staff and interested citizens.

“It’s important that citizens have a chance to provide their input to their conservation areas,” said Rocky Hayes, MDC’s Southeast Region Forestry Supervisor. “We provide a service by managing these areas and we strive to develop quality habitat to promote wildlife health as well as outdoor opportunities for Missourians.”

Conservation Area Management Plans do not address regulations on hunting, fishing and other area uses, which are set by the Conservation Commission and enforced under the Wildlife Code of Missouri.

Area plans are currently posted on the MDC website and available at MDC offices for public comment for a limited time.

