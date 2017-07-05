Murray P.D. to hold first 'Coffee With a Cop' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray P.D. to hold first 'Coffee With a Cop'

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray Police Department will hold its first Coffee With a Cop on Friday, July 21.

Chief Jeff Liles and officers from the department will be available to meet and greet the public at Sammons' Bakery on Chestnut Street starting at 8 a.m.

Coffee With a Cop provides a casual setting for the community to get to know the men and women in local law enforcement, have one-on-one conversations with officers and talk about local concerns and issues.

For more information, call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

