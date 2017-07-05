Jefferson Co., IL man's trip to the post office ends with his arrest

A man from Bluford, Illinois is behind bars on drug charges after a trip to the post office.

According to the Wayne County, Ill. sheriff's department, officers from Wayne County, Jefferson County, Wayne City Police Department, Mt. Vernon Police Department, and USPS Inspectors were investigating the distribution of a-PVP, also known as bath salts.

Craig Fenton, 51, was arrested as he was walking out of the Wayne City Post Office on Friday, June 30.

When he was taken into custody, Fenton reportedly had a package with 2.2 pounds of suspected a-PVP inside. The drugs have an estimated street value of $70,000.

Fenton faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He also had an active federal warrant for violating his supervised release.

