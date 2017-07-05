July 6 celebrity birthdays

He was the nation's 43rd president who served two terms in office. He's also the son of a former president. George W. Bush is 71 today.

He's one of the best selling rap artists of all time. His hits include: In Da Club, Candy Shop and Just a Lil Bit. He was born Curtis James Jackson, but you know him as 50 Cent and he's 42 today.

He's an actor, director and screenwriter who rose to fame with the movie Rocky. The movie spawned six sequels. He also stars in the Rambo movie franchise. We're talking about Sylvester Stallone who turns 71 today.

He's and actor and comedian who starred in the movies Ride Along and the sequel Ride Along 2. Kevin Hart is 38 today.

He's an actor who's best known for playing Robin in the 1960's Batman TV series. Burt Ward is 72 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.