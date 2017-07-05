2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in East Prairie, MO

An East Prairie, Missouri man and woman are behind bars on drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday, July 3.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Tina Staggs. During the stop, officers found 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers then applied for and were granted a warrant to search Staggs' home at 306 North Center Street.

The East Prairie Police Department, along with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, executed the search warrant at the home. Robert Farquhar, of East Prairie, was located inside the home along with more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Tina Staggs is currently being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center. She is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

Farquhar is currently being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center. He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $25,000.

