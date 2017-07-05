This week in music: 1973 Billy Preston

Let's step into The Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials for 1973.

If you were cruising around town or on the country roads and had the radio blaring this week 44 years ago, these were likely some of the songs that were playing.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Jim Croce at number five with a song about a man who was meaner than a junkyard dog. Bad, Bad Leroy Brown would become Croce 's biggest hit. In fact Billboard ranks it as the number two song of '73.



A former Beatle was in the number four spot. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) became George Harrison's second number one single. Harrison called the song a prayer and a personal statement between himself and the Lord.

Another former Beatle was at number three. My Love was also the second number one song of Paul McCartney's post Beatles career. It was a love song written by McCartney to his wife Linda.

Rhymin' Paul Simon was at number two with Kodachrome. For those of you who don't know what Kodachrome is, it was a 35 mm film marketed by Kodak. The camera and film company required Simon to note that Kodachrome was a trademark of Kodak and he had to include the registered trademark symbol after the song's title.

And in the top spot for this week in '73 was another artist tied to The Beatles. Will It Go Round in Circles was Billy Preston's first number one hit as a solo artist. He had earlier been credited on The Beatles 1969 hit Get Back. As a matter of fact, John Lennon had considered asking Preston to join The Beatles after Preston sat in with the band for some recording sessions.

