Crash on I-55 in Scott County slowed traffic

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A crash at the Scott City exit on Interstate 55 slowed traffic overnight.

It happened in the northbound lanes.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, but it's not clear yet exactly what happened.

No word on any injuries.

