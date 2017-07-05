Perryville man killed in crash

A man from Perryville, Missouri has died after a crash.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on July 4 on North Highway 61 in Perry County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Michael McClure, 53, was driving south on North Highway 61 when his truck left the road and hit a tree.

McClure died at the scene.

