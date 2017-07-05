What you need to know: July 5

Good morning! It's Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Laura Wibbenmeyer says to expect scattered storms and showers most of the day. The heat and humidity will also stick around for the next few days. Looking forward to the weekend, Laura said it will be warm, but less humid.

Making Headlines

Firefighter injured: A firefighter with the Mounds, IL Fire Department has burns to the legs after an overnight fire.

1 hurt in July 4 shooting: One person went to the hospital after a shooting in Carbondale.

Officer killed: An officer with the New York Police Department has died after she was shot while in her patrol vehicle early Wednesday morning.

North Korea long-range missile test: North Korea's first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, demonstrating a dangerous new reach for weapons it hopes to top with nuclear warheads one day, is spurring U.S. demands for "global action" to counter the threat.?

