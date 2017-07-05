Firefighter hurt fighting fire in Mounds, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Firefighter hurt fighting fire in Mounds, IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
MOUNDS, IL (KFVS) -

A firefighter with the Mounds Fire Department has burns to the legs after an overnight fire.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, crews were called to a home on North Delaware around midnight.

No word yet on how that fire started.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly