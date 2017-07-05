Man arrested for allegedly shooting his uncle in Carbondale, IL

A Carbondale man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his uncle on July 4.

Bryan D. Wise, Jr., 29, of Carbondale faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to police, the 57-year-old victim said he was visiting his mom at her home in the 500 block of East Willow Street.

The victim said he and his nephew, Wise, got into a fight that ended with Wise shooting his uncle.

According to Lieutenant Paul Edwards with the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale just after 10:30 p.m. where the victim was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later taken to another hospital.

Wise was taken into custody around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

A judge set bond at $250,000.

