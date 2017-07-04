1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Wabash Co., IL

A deadly motorcycle crash killed one and injured another in Wabash County, Illinois on Tuesday, July 4.

Police said a motorcycle with two riders was heading north Illinois Route 1 at Wabash County Road 1800 North.

It happened around 4 p.m.

The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld by officials at this time.

Police said a Blue, 2009, Harley Davidson Motorcycle was being driven by a 54-year-old male with a 53-year-old male as the passenger.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation according to police.

The driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital while the passenger was transported by medical helicopter to a regional hospital.

According a traffic crash investigation, the Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Illinois Route 1 and was passing multiple vehicles.

While passing in the southbound lane, another vehicle approached and stopped at the stop sign on Wabash County Road 1800N at Illinois Route 1. When the driver of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle attempted to stop the motorcycle laid over on its side.

The driver was was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The passenger was transported by Life Flight to a regional hospital for injuries she sustained in the crash.

An ISP Crash Reconstruction Officer (CRO) was assigned to assist with the crash investigation. ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Carmel Fire Department, Allendale Fire Department, and the Wabash General Hospital Ambulance Service. The Wabash County Coroner’s Office is also involved with the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

