Yelich powers Marlins past Cardinals 5-2

By BY STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer, Jose Urena tossed five solid innings and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Tuesday.

JT Riddle added a two-run single for the Marlins, who had dropped five of six. Dee Gordon had three hits, and Giancarlo Stanton reached three times.

Greg Garcia hit a two-run homer for St. Louis, which lost for just the second time in seven games. Matt Carpenter had two hits.

