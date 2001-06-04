KFVS12 recently honored more than 80 of the Heartland's Best students at a banquet ceremony and recording of the area high school valedictorians.

Click here to see the roster of the 2017 Heartland's Best Valedictorians

Click here to see and download the 2017 Heartland's Best Student video reel

Click here to see the 2017 Heartland's Best PSA's

(coming soon)



Click here to see the photo gallery from the Heartland's Best Ceremony

The ceremony was held in the University Center Ballroom on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Corporate sponsors for this year's Heartland's Best are:

All Heartland valedictorians and their parents were invited to the ceremony. Students who attended the event recorded greetings that will be featured in special announcements scheduled to air throughout the summer on KFVS12 and The Heartland's CW.

Valedictorians from three states were treated to lunch with featured speakers Crystal Britt and Jim Burns of KFVS12's The Breakfast Show, and Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University. Kathy Sweeney and Justin Fischer, anchors from Heartland News, helped introduced each valedictorian and highlighted their individual honors and achievements. KFVS12's Director of Marketing, Paul Keener, served as master of ceremonies.

"Heartland's Best is one of our signature campaigns and has become a true Heartland tradition," said Keener. "We're proud to honor the hard work and academic achievements of these fine students."

This is the 32nd anniversary of the Heartland's Best campaign on KFVS12.

